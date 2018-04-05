Fugitive Arrested Following Standoff in Stead

A wanted fugitive out of California is under arrest, after a standoff at a home in Stead.

The Reno Police Department says they were informed that the fugitive was in a home off Rocky Mountain Street and Stead Boulevard. SWAT officers assisted police in contacting the suspect. A family inside the home was evacuated.

Officers then learned the fugitive may be hiding in a nearby vacant home. SWAT officers and a K-9 unit found the man hiding in a garage. He was taken into custody without incident.

The fugitive will now be extradited back to California. Officers are still determining how he knew the family in the home they first responded to.