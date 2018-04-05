Fugitive Arrested Following Standoff in Stead

A portion of South McCarran Boulevard is closed while the Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive.More >>
A portion of South McCarran Boulevard is closed while the Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive.More >>
A couple dozen school employees toured the C St. parking garage in Sparks Wednesday, a future construction site that will turn the garage into high-rise apartments. The tour was part of a two day externship put on by the Nevada Chapter of Associated General Contractors. It's an opportunity for local teachers to learn about the construction industry, but also about methods to earn a career in construction.More >>
A couple dozen school employees toured the C St. parking garage in Sparks Wednesday, a future construction site that will turn the garage into high-rise apartments. The tour was part of a two day externship put on by the Nevada Chapter of Associated General Contractors. It's an opportunity for local teachers to learn about the construction industry, but also about methods to earn a career in construction.More >>
April is National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Today, one Reno mother got to thank the EMT who made it possible for her baby to save two lives, after her death.More >>
April is National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Today, one Reno mother got to thank the EMT who made it possible for her baby to save two lives, after her death.More >>
A portion of South McCarran Boulevard is closed while the Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive.More >>
A portion of South McCarran Boulevard is closed while the Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says it has confirmed one case of measles. The Health District is attempting to notify anyone who may have been exposed while the patient was infectious to prevent further spread of measles.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says it has confirmed one case of measles. The Health District is attempting to notify anyone who may have been exposed while the patient was infectious to prevent further spread of measles.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office now says the man shot by Reno Police hit an officer with a stolen car, leading to an officer-involved shooting near Peckham Lane late Saturday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office now says the man shot by Reno Police hit an officer with a stolen car, leading to an officer-involved shooting near Peckham Lane late Saturday night.More >>