Sparks Police Seeking Armed Robbery Suspect

Sparks Police Seeking Armed Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Tree.

On April 4th, 2018 around 4 p.m. Sparks Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree at 620 N.McCarran Blvd. Employees say the suspect displayed what employees thought was a gun before running off with a basket full of unpaid items. The suspect was last seen on foot, southbound toward E. Lincoln Way.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid thirties, around 5'5, 135 pounds. He was wearing a dark baseball hat, red shirt, and tan pants.

If you have any information regarding the identification of this person, call Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

