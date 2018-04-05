Multiple People Hospitalized After Three-Vehicle Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Multiple People Hospitalized After Three-Vehicle Crash

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of RPD Courtesy of RPD

A portion of South McCarran Boulevard temporarily shut down while the Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive.

Police say the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee had broken down and pulled over. A second car stopped to help the Jeep when a third car stuck both cars and their passengers. 

All three people suffered major injuries including a teenager who suffered life-threatening injuries. Crews took them to the hospital.

Authorities tell us that the driver of the striking car, identified as 32-year-old Virginia Couch, tried to leave the scene, but she was placed under arrest for Battery on a Police Officer and Obstructing and Resisting a Police Officer.

Police do not know yet if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

All lanes in the area are open but the investigation is ongoing. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.