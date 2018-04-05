Multiple People Hospitalized After Three-Vehicle Crash

A portion of South McCarran Boulevard is closed while the Reno Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash near Mira Loma Drive.

Police say the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee had broken down and pulled over. A second car stopped to help the Jeep when a third car stuck both cars and their passengers.

All three people suffered major injuries including a teenager who suffered life-threatening injuries. Crews took them to the hospital.

Authorities tell us that the driver of the striking car, identified as 32-year-old Virginia Couch, tried to leave the scene, but she was placed under arrest for Battery on a Police Officer and Obstructing and Resting a Police Officer.

Police do not know yet if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

One lane of South McCarran Boulevard is open while crews investigate the crash.