Four Finalists Remain in the Search for a New Lear Theater Owner

Members of the Artown board are in the process of finding a new owner for the Lear Theater. In fact on Wednesday, a Lear committee interviewed the top four finalists for the job. The four companies are the Sierra School of Performing Arts, Alchemist Theatre, Mercury Momentum, and Merry War Theatre Group and the Potentialist Workshop. Channel 2 News reached out to each of these groups, to hear more about why they want to take over the Lear Theater operations.

"We're launching this wonderful youth theater program, we want to dedicate programs to youth because we have so many children that are coming to us wanting to do theater and we can't accommodate them in our shows at Bartley Ranch,” said Janet Lazarus, Producing Artistic Director with the Sierra School of Performing Arts.

"It can be open for all manner of events, creative uses, we don't even want to dictate what all the uses are,” said Anastacia Sullivan, President with Mercury Momentum.

"We're going to create this dream team of collaborators, big promoters and artists, movers and shakers in the city to create a non-profit organization whose job is to become stewards of that building,” said Jessica Levity, Co-Creator with the Alchemist Theatre.

"Not just theater but sculptures, murals, painting, poetry, spoken word, we're hoping to turn this into an art center for Reno,” said Chase McKenna, Producing Artistic Director with the Merry War Theatre Group.

As Channel 2 first reported in November, close to $10 million in funding has gone into the theater, and yet there's very little to show but a fenced off, half-remodeled building. But with the interview process underway, Artown is hopeful that can change soon.

"Today was all about vetting, members of our community, teams that have been put together, understand their vision, understand their financial stability and if they really understand what it's going to take to get from where it is now, to where it needs to be,” said Naomi Duerr, an Artown Board Member.

By late April or early May, the Lear committee will make a recommendation for Artown to choose one of these finalists or to explore further options.