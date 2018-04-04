Mother Donates Newborn's Organs; 7 Years Later, Gets to Thank EMT Who Made it Possible

April is National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Today, one Reno mother got to thank the EMT who made it possible for her baby to save two lives, after her death.

It was a selfless decision, but the mom, Felicia Hill, said it was an easy one to make, saying it brought out the "brighter side of death," to help save others.

It was May 3rd, 2011 when baby Audrey fell lifeless in her mother's arms. The cause of death is still unknown. She was only three days old when she was put on life support.

Baby Audrey was later pronounced brain-dead. Doctors asked her mom if she wanted to donate the little girl's organs. "It was not a hard decision at all," Hill says. "They just asked me and I immediately said yes."

At just six days old, baby Audrey was an organ donor and a life-saver.

Today, baby Audrey lives on. "A baby under a month old had received her heart and a 38-year-old woman had been given her kidneys," Hill says.

Hill was able to meet both of them, listening to Audrey's heartbeat in the recipient in Canada, and visiting the woman who received her kidneys, in Sacramento.

Hill remembers the first day she met the kidney recipient. "With tear-filled eyes she says, 'Why Audrey? Why did Audrey have to die?' I said, 'So you could live, Heidi.'"

Today, seven years later, Hill was finally able to thank the EMT, Kyle Cobb, who restarted baby Audrey's heart that fateful day, and kept her alive just long enough to save her organs. She told Cobb, "'Thank you' doesn't do justice to how thankful I am for you."

While organ donation is only possible when deaths happen inside of a hospital setting, the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office wanted to do more. So they started a partnership with the Nevada Donor Network to create a new tissue and cornea donation program.

Six months in, almost 100 lives in Washoe County have been improved or saved because of that program. It's an opportunity that never used to exist, for deaths that happened outside of a hospital. Dr. Laura King, Washoe County's Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner explains. "Individuals who die at home can now be referred for tissue donation and if their next of kin and loved ones consent, they can become a tissue donor as well," King says.

With the bittersweet outcomes that can result from it, just like baby Audrey's, simply signing up to be a donor, can give the greatest gift of all. "It's not just a check box on your driver's license anymore, it actually means something," Cobb says.

Hill says she's excited for the summer, since she will get to spend a week with the little girl who received Audrey's heart.

If you'd like to learn more about Washoe County's new tissue donation program, click here.

If you'd like to sign up to become a donor, click here.