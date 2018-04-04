Authorities Share Safety Tips Ahead of Possible Flooding

'Turn around don’t drown' is a good phrase to remember when it comes to flood safety.

The water is oftentimes deeper than what you think it is, especially at night. It’s also hard to tell what’s underneath the water, the road could be washed out and the water could be contaminated as well.

“Flood waters as small as four inches has the ability to knock somebody off their feet or even hydroplane a car,” said Jay Cwiak, Battallion Chief for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

Driving through water can also get you stuck, and a pose threat for your safety. If you do get stuck, the best thing to do is to not panic, call 911, and try to stay in your car until first responders get there.

“Just because the water you’re in might appear to be static, the water to get out might be flowing,” said Cwiak.

However, if the water is rising and filling up your car to where you can’t breathe then you would want to get out of the car as fast as possible.

You also do not know what is in the water. It could very well be contaminated.

“When you put yourself in those situations you’re not only putting yourself at risk, but putting bystanders that think they can save you at risk, and putting emergency responders at risk as well,” added Cwiak.

If you stay in the cold water long enough, you could also develop hypothermia. Keep in mind if a road is closed, it’s for a reason.