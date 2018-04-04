Washoe County Health District Confirms Measles Case

April is National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Today, one Reno mother got to thank the EMT who made it possible for her baby to save two lives, after her death.More >>
Members of the Artown board are in the process of finding a new owner for the Lear Theater.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao joined Senator Dean Heller and other officials in Carson City on Wednesday morning to announce a $7.5 million local grant.More >>
'Turn around don’t drown' is a good phrase to remember when it comes to flood safety. The water is oftentimes deeper than what you think it is, especially at night.More >>
Authorities are figuring out what security measures the YouTube shooter had to get through so she could enter the company's headquarters via a parking garage.More >>
There's a new business up and running at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial center off USA Parkway. The Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel houses the Recharge Bar & Grill. Shareholders hosted a grand opening ceremony there on Tuesday.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says it has confirmed one case of measles. The Health District is attempting to notify anyone who may have been exposed while the patient was infectious to prevent further spread of measles.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and western Nevada for later this week.More >>
A small island that has been accumulating trash near Rock Park has some Sparks residents asking what will happen to that trash with possible flooding predicted later this week.More >>
