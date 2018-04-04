Residents Return Home After Gas Leak Reported in Gardnerville

The Trump administration says it is working with governors to "immediately" deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
The Trump administration says it is working with governors to "immediately" deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
California Highway Patrol says a tanker truck leaking fuel caused some delays on I-80 west at the Nevada state line near Farad on Wednesday.More >>
California Highway Patrol says a tanker truck leaking fuel caused some delays on I-80 west at the Nevada state line near Farad on Wednesday.More >>
California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening.More >>
California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening.More >>
Facebook says as many as 87 million people may have had their data accessed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal - an increase from the 50 million disclosed in published reports.More >>
Facebook says as many as 87 million people may have had their data accessed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal - an increase from the 50 million disclosed in published reports.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and western Nevada for later this week.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and western Nevada for later this week.More >>
Authorities are figuring out what security measures the YouTube shooter had to get through so she could enter the company's headquarters via a parking garage.More >>
Authorities are figuring out what security measures the YouTube shooter had to get through so she could enter the company's headquarters via a parking garage.More >>
There's a new business up and running at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial center off USA Parkway. The Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel houses the Recharge Bar & Grill. Shareholders hosted a grand opening ceremony there on Tuesday.More >>
There's a new business up and running at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial center off USA Parkway. The Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel houses the Recharge Bar & Grill. Shareholders hosted a grand opening ceremony there on Tuesday.More >>
California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening.More >>
California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening.More >>
A small island that has been accumulating trash near Rock Park has some Sparks residents asking what will happen to that trash with possible flooding predicted later this week.More >>
A small island that has been accumulating trash near Rock Park has some Sparks residents asking what will happen to that trash with possible flooding predicted later this week.More >>