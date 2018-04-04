Residents Return Home After Gas Leak Reported in Gardnerville - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Residents Return Home After Gas Leak Reported in Gardnerville

Posted:

Douglas County says a gas leak is now capped after it caused temporary evacuations earlier in the day off Redwood Circle in Gardnerville. 

The County says 10 homes, and five condos were affected. 

The gas leak was reported early Wednesday afternoon. 

