Delays Possible on I-80 West Near Farad After Tanker Fuel Spill

California Highway Patrol says a tanker truck leaking fuel caused some delays on I-80 west at the Nevada state line near Farad on Wednesday.

CHP says the leak was called in by passing motorists just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

CHP says about 40 gallons of the fuel spilled onto the roadway, but responding crews covered it with sand.

There's no immediate word on what caused the spill in the first place.

CHP says the fuel spilled into a ditch, and won't affect water streams.