NWS: Flooding No Longer Anticipated Along Truckee River in Reno

The National Weather Service says due to decreased releases out of Lake Tahoe, flooding is no longer anticipated along the Truckee River through downtown Reno.
However, high and fast flows will continue for at least several more days and caution is advised.
A warm, wet storm is expected to bring as much as 4 inches of rain to the mountain tops by Saturday.
The flood watch runs Friday afternoon through Saturday night for the Reno-Tahoe area, Gardnerville and Virginia City
Up to 2.5 inches is possible at Tahoe and an inch in the valleys.
Significant precipitation will combine with high snow levels to bring an enhanced flooding potential for rivers, creeks, streams and urban areas.
The NWS says excessive rainfall may also generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain. Residents near rivers, creeks, and streams in the Sierra, northeast California, and far western Nevada should monitor the latest weather information at weather.gov/reno and be prepared to take action. PREPARE NOW by clearing drainages and ditches of debris in preparation for increased water flows.
Here are some of the self fill sandbag locations:
Reno
Bring your own shovels. There are stacks of empty bags and piles of sand in each location.
The City of Reno says Public Works has closed access to the river at the BELIEVE plaza and at the Kayak park until further notice. They do not anticipate having to close any bridges but they will if conditions change.
Washoe County
The following locations will have sandbags available:
To report non-emergencies throughout Washoe County, call 311 from any phone.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says pile burning will be closed temporarily from Thursday until Saturday due to high winds that are forecast in advance of the storm. "We request all residents that have conducted pile burning recently to ensure ashes are wet and cold to the touch," TMFPD Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Lisa Beaver said. "Embers can rekindle days after they appear to be out, especially in high winds. We are restricting open burning until the winds have passed and moisture has saturated the area."
South Lake Tahoe
Sand and sand bags are available at no cost year-round at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. as well as South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Lyon County
Lyon County does not anticipate significant flooding but advises residents that are prone to flash flooding to prepare.
You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app.
The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand.
You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.
(The National Weather Service contributed to this report.)
This is what the Truckee River looks like now (11:00am, 4/6/18). Flowing at at about 3700 cfs. Expected to crest at or above flood stage (11 ft, 8700cfs) tomorrow afternoon. Please use caution around the river and stay safe this weekend pic.twitter.com/eVNdJ4fMjG— David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) April 6, 2018
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.