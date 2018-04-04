Flood Watch Issued, Heavy Rain This Week for Sierra, Valleys

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and western Nevada for later this week.
Affected areas include - in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, and Mono County. In western Nevada, areas include Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
The NWS says a strong atmospheric river will impact the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada from Friday afternoon into Saturday. Significant precipitation is expected, with several inches in the high Sierra and up to an inch west of Highway 395 into far western Nevada and northeast California. Significant precipitation will combine with high snow levels to bring an enhanced flooding potential for rivers, creeks, streams and urban areas.
The NWS says excessive rainfall may also generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain. Residents near rivers, creeks, and streams in the Sierra, northeast California, and far western Nevada should monitor the latest weather information at weather.gov/reno and be prepared to take action. PREPARE NOW by clearing drainages and ditches of debris in preparation for increased water flows.
Here are some of the self fill sand bag locations:
Reno
Bring your own shovels. There are stacks of empty bags and piles of sand in each location.
Washoe County
The following locations will have sandbags available:
To report non-emergencies throughout Washoe County, call 311 from any phone.
South Lake Tahoe
Sand and sand bags are available at no cost year-round at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. as well as South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Lyon County
Lyon County does not anticipate significant flooding but advises residents that are prone to flash flooding to prepare.
(The National Weather Service contributed to this report.)
