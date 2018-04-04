Flood Watch Issued, Heavy Rain This Week for Sierra, Valleys - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Flood Watch Issued, Heavy Rain This Week for Sierra, Valleys

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and western Nevada for later this week. 

Affected areas include - in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, and Mono County. In western Nevada, areas include Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. 

The NWS says a strong atmospheric river will impact the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada from Friday afternoon into Saturday. Significant precipitation is expected, with several inches in the high Sierra and up to an inch west of Highway 395 into far western Nevada and northeast California. Significant precipitation will combine with high snow levels to bring an enhanced flooding potential for rivers, creeks, streams and urban areas.

The NWS says excessive rainfall may also generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain. Residents near rivers, creeks, and streams in the  Sierra, northeast California, and far western Nevada should monitor the latest weather information at weather.gov/reno and be  prepared to take action. PREPARE NOW by clearing drainages and ditches of debris in preparation for increased water flows.

Here are some of the self fill sand bag locations:

    Reno 

    • Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E Commercial Row. Monday - Friday 7 AM to 4 PM
    • Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Lane - Open 24 Hours
    • Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Drive - Open 24 Hours
    • Near the intersection of Moya Blvd and Resource Drive - Open 24 Hours

    Bring your own shovels. There are stacks of empty bags and piles of sand in each location.

    Washoe County

    The following locations will have sandbags available:

    • Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #223, 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley
    • Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way intersection, Lemmon Valley
    • Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane intersection, Belli Ranch
    • Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30, 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley
    • Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #16, 1240 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
    • Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane, Reno
    • Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks
    • Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane intersection, Pleasant Valley

    To report non-emergencies throughout Washoe County, call 311 from any phone. 

    South Lake Tahoe

    Sand and sand bags are available at no cost year-round at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. as well as South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. 

    Lyon County

    Lyon County does not anticipate significant flooding but advises residents that are prone to flash flooding to prepare.

    • 56 Red Rock Rd, Mound House (Fire Station)
    • Dayton Toll Rd, Silver City at the Y (HWY 341 and HWY 342)
    • 200 Lakes Blvd, Dayton (front gate)
    • 460 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton (Fire Station)
    • 404 Keystone Ave, Mark Twain (Utilities Building)
    • 8105 W HWY 50, Stagecoach (Community Center at Cheyenne Tr.)

    You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app. 

    The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand. 

    You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.

    (The National Weather Service contributed to this report.)

