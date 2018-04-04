Secretary Chao, Nevada Officials Announce Grant for Carson City Project

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao joined Senator Dean Heller and other officials in Carson City on Wednesday morning to announce a $7.5 million local grant.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant to the Carson City Public Works Department through the Department's Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program.

The money will finish the South Carson Street Complete Streets project which will improve pedestrian safety in the area and enhance commercial and business access.

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell also attended the event.