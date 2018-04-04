Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 28th - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 28th

Thousands of communities across the country will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day at the end of the month.

Officials say more than half of overdose deaths are from prescription opioids.

That’s why the Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be collecting unused prescription drugs on April 28th.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - they'll be at these five drop-off locations:

  • Walmart north, 3770 Highway 395 in Carson City 
  • Walgreens, 1342 Highway 395 in Gardnerville
  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ranchos substation 1281 Kimmerling in Gardnerville
  •  East Fork Fire and Paramedic station #4, 1476 Albite Road in Topaz Ranch Estates
  • Safeway grocery store at 212 Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove 
