Truckee Meadows Park Foundation Holds Discover Your Parks Walk

In hopes to getting people outside more, Truckee Meadows Park Foundation has created 'Discover Your Parks' to explore our area.

Discover Your Parks will be every Thursday, starting April 5th, until the end of September.

The foundation hopes these walks will help people get out more and enjoy some of the great parks we have in the area. "You will go on a guided hike to learn about the importance of the park and just give you a nice interactive hike," explains Kim Cruz-Montalvo with the Truckee Meadows Park Foundation.

The community can explore a new location and learn about the unique and varied natural and cultural history through the walks. Each walk is about one mile and will last about an hour. "We have over 51 parks in our region and people don't know that. So this is a great way to get out and get familiar with the parks in a safe and family friendly environment," says Cruz-Montalvo.

These walks are free and open to everyone. You can visit www.tmparksfoundation.org for more information, including directions to each park.