County Officials OK Bonds for Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas

County Officials OK Bonds for Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas

Officials in Nevada's Clark County have approved the sale of bonds for the construction of the Oakland Raiders' stadium in Las Vegas.

Clark County commissioners voted 6-1 Tuesday in favor of the ordinance authorizing the sale of $750 million in general obligation revenue bonds.

The Raiders want to start 2020 season at the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium being built across the freeway from the Las Vegas Strip. The team has agreed to a 30-year lease.

Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are paying a room tax that over time will contribute $750 million for the project. The bonds allow for the financing of the public's share.

The NFL and the team, which has secured a bank loan, are covering the remainder of the project.

