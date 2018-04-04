County Officials OK Bonds for Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas

The Topaz Ranch Estates GID has re-issued a precautionary Boil Water order on April 4 to those serviced by Topaz Ranch Estates GID water system in Douglas County.More >>
Fifty years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the civil rights leader's family and admirers were marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflection Wednesday.More >>
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao joined Senator Dean Heller and other officials in Carson City on Wednesday morning to announce a $7.5 million local grant.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and western Nevada for later this week.More >>
Authorities are figuring out what security measures the YouTube shooter had to get through so she could enter the company's headquarters via a parking garage.More >>
There's a new business up and running at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial center off USA Parkway. The Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel houses the Recharge Bar & Grill. Shareholders hosted a grand opening ceremony there on Tuesday.More >>
A small island that has been accumulating trash near Rock Park has some Sparks residents asking what will happen to that trash with possible flooding predicted later this week.More >>
California water officials say they may have to use the partially rebuilt spillway at Oroville Dam for the first time since they began repairs to the badly damaged structure last summer.More >>
