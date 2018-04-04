Facebook's CEO To Testify Regarding Company's Protection of User - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Facebook's CEO To Testify Regarding Company's Protection of User Data




Facebook's new privacy policy aims to explain the data it gathers on users more clearly - but doesn't actually change what it collects and shares.

The company unveiled the revisions Wednesday as it faces one of its worst privacy scandals in history. Although Facebook says the changes aren't prompted by recent events, it's an opportune time.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also set to testify before Congress next week for the first time.

Among Wednesday's changes: Facebook has added a section explaining that it collects people's contact information, which may include call logs and text histories. The previous policy did not mention call logs or text histories. Several users were surprised to learn recently that Facebook had been collecting such data.

