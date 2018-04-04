Bighorns Lose in Conference Semi's

The Reno Bighorns fell 126-109 to the South Say Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals Tuesday night at the Reno Events Center.More >>
The Reno Bighorns fell 126-109 to the South Say Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals Tuesday night at the Reno Events Center.More >>
For the second day in a row the University of Nevada (15-11) baseball team lost in extra innings at No. 4 Oregon State (23-4) falling 8-7 in 10 innings to the Beavers at Goss Stadium.More >>
For the second day in a row the University of Nevada (15-11) baseball team lost in extra innings at No. 4 Oregon State (23-4) falling 8-7 in 10 innings to the Beavers at Goss Stadium.More >>
Senior outfielder Grant Fennell earned his first career Mountain West Player of the Week award after batting .500 last weekend against intrastate rival UNLV.More >>
Senior outfielder Grant Fennell earned his first career Mountain West Player of the Week award after batting .500 last weekend against intrastate rival UNLV.More >>
After putting together one of the best weekend performances of her career, Nevada sophomore Kenzi Goins has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.More >>
After putting together one of the best weekend performances of her career, Nevada sophomore Kenzi Goins has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.More >>