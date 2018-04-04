Nevada Falls at #4 Oregon State 8-7

Nevada Release

For the second day in a row the University of Nevada (15-11) baseball team lost in extra innings at No. 4 Oregon State (23-4) falling 8-7 in 10 innings to the Beavers at Goss Stadium. The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 15-11 while OSU improved to 23-4. The Pack lost 3-2 on Monday in 11 innings.

Pack reliever Cooper Powell retired the first two hitters in the bottom of the 10th inning bringing OSU’s Adley Rutschman to the plate. Rutschman hit an 0-1 pitch to center field where Cole Krzmarzick attempted to make a diving catch but the ball got by him and rolled to the fence and Rutschman rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run to give the Beavers the walk-off victory for the second night in a row.

Nevada led 5-3 heading to the bottom of the eighth inning but OSU scored four runs after the first two outs of the inning were recorded to move in front 7-5. All four of the runs scored on bases loaded walks as OSU collected just one hit in the inning.

The Pack responded scoring twice in the top of the ninth inning off OSU ace Luke Heimlich to knot the score at seven. With one out Mike Echavia singled and Grant Fennell followed with a double. Dillan Shrum’s groundout scored Echavia and Fennell moved to third base. Weston Hatten’s RBI single tied the game where it remained until the bottom of the 10th inning.

Nevada scored five times in the top of the fourth of the inning take and early 5-0 advantage. Fennell’s home run scored the first two runs of the inning. Hatten’s solo blast made it 3-0 and catcher Marco Valenzuela’s first home run of the season was a two-run shot that made it 5-0 Wolf Pack.

OSU scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to close with a two at 5-3. The big four-run eighth inning put the Beavers in front 7-5 before the Pack rallied with two in the ninth inning to tie the game at seven.

Powell (1-3) was tagged with the loss allowing the run in the 10th inning. Heimlich (7-0) got the win despite allowing two runs in 1.2 innings on the mound.

Fennell (2-for-5,2R,2RBI,HR) Hatten (2-for-5,R,2RBI,HR) , Krzmarzick (2-for-3,R) and Valenzuela (2-for-4,R,2RBI,HR) led the Pack with two hits each. Fennell, Hatten, and Valenzuela all hit home runs and drove in two runs in the game.

Rutschman (4-for-4,2R,2RBI) had four hits and two RBI including the inside-the-park home run to win the game in the 10th.

Mountain West leading Nevada opens at three-game conference series at San Jose State on Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s game is at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale is set for a 12 p.m. first pitch.