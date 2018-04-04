Former Senators Reid, Kerry Hold Lecture at University of Nevada

Harry Reid and John Kerry spoke at an inaugural lecture event at the University of Nevada, Tuesday.More >>
The Reno Bighorns fell 126-109 to the South Say Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals Tuesday night at the Reno Events Center.More >>
For the second day in a row the University of Nevada (15-11) baseball team lost in extra innings at No. 4 Oregon State (23-4) falling 8-7 in 10 innings to the Beavers at Goss Stadium.More >>
A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at YouTube headquarters as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam of San Diego. They say she died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
Make-A-Wish is at it again... but this time in Sparks. The special surprise the non-profit gave a little boy battling leukemia in Health Watch.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
Lake Lahontan is nearly full, and the spring runoff will result in even higher levels, allowing Fallon's farmers to get 100% of their water allocation this year.More >>
Students at a Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting are receiving clear backpacks.More >>
