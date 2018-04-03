Nevada's Fennell Named M.W.C. Player of the Week - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's Fennell Named M.W.C. Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

4/3/2018

Senior outfielder Grant Fennell earned his first career Mountain West Player of the Week award after batting .500 last weekend against intrastate rival UNLV. This is the third consecutive week Nevada has earned a MW POW honor after freshman Jake Jackson and senior Mark Nowaczewski earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

Fennell played a large part in the Wolf Pack’s series victory over the Rebels, going 5-for-10 at the plate and driving in six runs. The senior had two doubles on the weekend and a slugging percentage of .700. The San Diego, Calif. native collected hits and drove in an RBI in all three games, including going 3-for-3 in Saturday’s finale.

The outfielder’s biggest hit of the series came in game two, when he doubled with the bases loaded to score three on one swing. He finished the game tying a career-high four RBI and helped the Pack earn an 8-7 series-clinching victory.

Fennell and the Pack will play its second game at No. 4 Oregon State today when Nevada takes on the Beavers at 5:30 p.m.

