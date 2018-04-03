Reed's Goins Named M.W.C. Softball Player of the Week

Nevada Release

4/3/2018

After putting together one of the best weekend performances of her career, Nevada sophomore Kenzi Goins has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. The award is the first of Goins’ career and second for a Wolf Pack player this season.

“I feel honored to have been awarded Mountain West Player of the Week,” Goins said. “We have so many talented players in our conference, a lot which are here at Nevada, and to be recognized in this manner is really exciting.”

With senior Erika Hansen earning the accolade last week, this also marks the first time since 2008 that Nevada has earned back-to-back conference player of the week honors. Last week at Utah State, Goins helped lead the Pack to its second consecutive series win, taking two games from the Aggies.

Against Utah State, Goins batted .727 (8-for-11), scoring five runs and driving in another five in the process. Her home run and pair of doubles helped her post a slugging percentage of 1.182, having reached base in 75 percent of her plate appearances. Goins also recorded multiple hits in all three games, including two three-hit performances.

In the Pack’s opening game of the series, Goins drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, proving to be the difference as Nevada won the game 3-2. She also ignited a four-run seventh inning for Nevada in the third game with her leadoff single, in which she later came around to score.

Along with her stellar performance at the plate, Goins also put together a perfect weekend in the field, having gone errorless in 21 chances to go along with her 21 putouts at first base.

Fans have the opportunity to see Goins and the Nevada softball team this weekend when the Wolf Pack hosts San José State April 6-8 for its Lace Up 4 Cancer series.