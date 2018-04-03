Groundbreaking for New Hotel, Restaurant at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center

There's a new business up and running at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial center off USA Parkway. The Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel houses the Recharge Bar & Grill. Shareholders hosted a grand opening ceremony there on Tuesday. The property is the first of its kind in that area.

"The hotel fills a tremendous need out here in the TRI Center," said CCM Hospitality Managing Partner Turk Cobell. "There's a number of people that are working out here that drive back to Reno and Sparks every day and stay in hotels there. Now that we have a hotel out here there's no need to do that."

The hotel has 91 suites with kitchens and an on-site laundry facility. The Recharge Bar & Grill has lunch, dinner and happy hour offerings.

"We identified a need for those looking for a nice, sit-down lunch or dinner with a smoke-free environment," Cobell said. "Or even a place to order lunch and be able to pick it up and take it back to the office."

This is the first hotel of this magnitude built in Storey county in the last 15 years.

"There are two big things that have happened in Storey county in the last 150 years," said Deny Dotson of the Virginia City Tourism Commission. "One of them was the Comstock Lode. The other is this industrial park. With that comes technology, and you need that to sustain economic development. Things like hotels come along with that and we're excited to welcome Studio 6 to the family."

Developers broke ground on the site about a year ago. Business since the soft opening a few weeks ago has been steady.

"There's still a lot left to come but we're happy to serve the folks out here at the Center, it's been very gratifying," Cobell said.

Room taxes will add a boost to the local economy.

"We're hoping to let folks know this is part of Storey county and Virginia City is a big part of that," Dotson said. "We love for folks to come up and enjoy it on the weekends and work here in the industrial park during the week; life is good."

