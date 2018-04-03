South Lake Tahoe Approves Ban on Styrofoam - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Approves Ban on Styrofoam

Today, South Lake Tahoe made the approval to put in new limits on the use of Styrofoam in the city.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, officials approved a ban on the use of Styrofoam food containers and products. Restaurants will also only provide plastic utensils when requested. Fines will be imposed on people or vendors who use the product. 

A violation of the ordinance by a food provider or vendor is subject to the following administrative fines: 
1. A fine not exceeding $100.00 for a first violation.
2. A fine not exceeding $200.00 for a second violation of this chapter within one year.
3. A fine not exceeding $500.00 for each additional violation of this chapter within one year. 

They're hoping this ban will reduce and prevent the presence of this type of litter in the environment.

The ban will go into effect six months from today, which will be October 3rd, 2018. Warnings will be given through April 3rd, 2019 and citations may be issued after. 

To learn more, visit here.

