South Lake Tahoe Approves Ban on Styrofoam

A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at YouTube headquarters as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam of San Diego. They say she died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at YouTube headquarters as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam of San Diego. They say she died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
Make-A-Wish is at it again... but this time in Sparks. The special surprise the non-profit gave a little boy battling leukemia in Health Watch.More >>
Make-A-Wish is at it again... but this time in Sparks. The special surprise the non-profit gave a little boy battling leukemia in Health Watch.More >>
Senior outfielder Grant Fennell earned his first career Mountain West Player of the Week award after batting .500 last weekend against intrastate rival UNLV.More >>
Senior outfielder Grant Fennell earned his first career Mountain West Player of the Week award after batting .500 last weekend against intrastate rival UNLV.More >>
After putting together one of the best weekend performances of her career, Nevada sophomore Kenzi Goins has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.More >>
After putting together one of the best weekend performances of her career, Nevada sophomore Kenzi Goins has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.More >>
There's a new business up and running at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial center off USA Parkway. The Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel houses the Recharge Bar & Grill. Shareholders hosted a grand opening ceremony there on Tuesday.More >>
There's a new business up and running at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial center off USA Parkway. The Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel houses the Recharge Bar & Grill. Shareholders hosted a grand opening ceremony there on Tuesday.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
Lake Lahontan is nearly full, and the spring runoff will result in even higher levels, allowing Fallon's farmers to get 100% of their water allocation this year.More >>
Lake Lahontan is nearly full, and the spring runoff will result in even higher levels, allowing Fallon's farmers to get 100% of their water allocation this year.More >>
A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at YouTube headquarters as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam of San Diego. They say she died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at YouTube headquarters as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam of San Diego. They say she died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
Students at a Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting are receiving clear backpacks.More >>
Students at a Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting are receiving clear backpacks.More >>