NHP Reminds Drivers to Obey Recently Passed Impeding Traffic Law

Can you get a ticket for driving too slow, even if you're going the speed limit? NHP says 'yes,' and that too many drivers are ignoring a new Nevada law.

Having to pump your brakes in the fast lane can grind the gears of even some of the most patient among us. The NHP wants to remind all Silver State drivers about the importance of the 'impeding traffic' law, which was passed by the state legislature, last July.

This law says the far left lane on a freeway is designated as a 'passing only' lane. Trooper Matt McLaughlin, Public Information Officer for NHP explains, "If you're in the middle lane and you're getting ready to pass, you move over to the left lane, accelerate, pass that vehicle, then move back into the #2 [middle] lane."

If you're in the left lane driving at the speed limit, or even going slightly over it and a faster driver is gaining on you, move over and let them pass

McLaughlin adds, "If that motorist behind you wants to go faster, let them go faster, let them get the speeding ticket up the road."

The far left lane, or #1 lane, is also designed to be used for emergency vehicles and--in southern parts of the state--HOV lanes.

NHP says since the law passed, they've cited drivers for impeding traffic this way on a daily basis. Trooper McLaughlin says when he pulls those drivers over, they're either unaware of the law, don't understand it, or are aware and just disregarded it.

We talked to local drivers today, many who see the law as a positive and common sense. David Johnson of Carson City says, "I think it's a great idea. The flow of traffic will just be helped out a lot more." Johnson added, "I tend to try and stay with the faster people, but if I do see someone is coming up pretty quick, I will get out of the way."

Jasmine Manipon of Reno says she always moves out of the way for drivers who come up too quickly behind her, "I mean if they have somewhere to be, they have somewhere to be, it's not my problem if they're late. 'Or if they get a speeding ticket?' Yeah!"

If you don't move out of the way, you could be cited anywhere from $50 to $300. Your insurance will also count it as a moving violation, and points will be added to your record.

So remember, unless you're passing up a slower car, you're a first-responder, or you're using an HOV lane-- steer clear and move over.