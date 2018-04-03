Solar Energy Center Could be Coming to Land Near Wadsworth

About three miles north of Wadsworth, off of state route 427, sits the Dodge Flat. It's on this land that developers with NextEra Energy Resources are looking to add fields of solar panels and a 200 megawatt energy storage system.

"This is really an ideal location for a solar project of this type,” said Kelly Mullin, Senior Planner with Washoe County.

The proposal is to put the solar energy facility on four parcels of land that amount to more than 1,600 acres.

"It's in a remote rural area, there's little vegetation, very limited development,” said Mullin.

And there's plenty of sunshine, which means plenty of energy.

“It will definitely augment the renewable power supply, for northern Nevada, it is expected to generate approximately 500,000 megawatt hours of power annually,” said Mullin.

Where that power will go is still up in the air, as the developers say it's still too early in the planning process to tell.

“We're a wholesaler provider of energy, so we sell power to utilities, municipalities, power cooperatives,” said Steve Stengel, Senior Director of Communications with NextEra Energy Resources. “We do not sell directly to the retail customer.”

But no matter the customer, the county anticipates regional economic benefits that could stretch much farther than just generating clean energy.

“The project is also anticipated to generate approximately 500 construction jobs while that project is being built up and then after project completion is expected to bring about 10 full time remote jobs to the area,” said Mullin.

The project will go before the regional planning governing board in June before receiving building permits. Construction could begin by 2020 with completion coming a year later.

Channel 2 reached out to the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe and they say they are well aware of the proposed project. However, they say it would be premature for them to comment at this time.