Garbage Island Builds Up Near Rock Park Ahead of Possible Flooding

San Bruno Police say a female shooting suspect is dead after a shooting at YouTube headquarters south of San Francisco. They believe she died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
There's a new business up and running at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial center off USA Parkway. The Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel houses the Recharge Bar & Grill. Shareholders hosted a grand opening ceremony there on Tuesday.More >>
A small island that has been accumulating trash near Rock Park has some Sparks residents asking what will happen to that trash with possible flooding predicted later this week.More >>
At Tuesday's city council meeting, officials approved a ban on the use of Styrofoam food containers and products.More >>
About three miles north of Wadsworth, off of state route 427, sits the Dodge Flat.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
Lake Lahontan is nearly full, and the spring runoff will result in even higher levels, allowing Fallon's farmers to get 100% of their water allocation this year.More >>
Students at a Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting are receiving clear backpacks.More >>
U.S. health authorities are ordering a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of its products tested positive for salmonella, part of a nationwide outbreak linked to the ingredient kratom.More >>
