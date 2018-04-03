Police: Female Suspect Dead After YouTube Shooting; Four Wounded

San Bruno Police say a female shooting suspect is dead after a shooting at YouTube headquarters south of San Francisco. They believe she died of a self-inflicted wound.

Authorities say four people were wounded, one of them critically.

Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters that authorities found a victim with a gunshot wound toward the front of the business when they arrived. Several minutes later, they found the shooter.

Two additional victims were found in an adjacent business several minutes later.

President Trump was briefed on the situation. He tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene."

Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.

Several employees tweeted they heard gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself and others inside a room before they were able to escape safely.

One witness told CBS News, "When I was coming in there was a big commotion coming from across the street. Lady came and went into the Carl's Jr. and had been shot in the foot."

Google, YouTube's parent company, said in a statement that they are "coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

The headquarters is about 12 miles south of downtown San Francisco, close to San Francisco International Airport. It encompasses about 200,000 square feet, and YouTube leases the building from Gap, Inc., according to a 2017 article in the San Francisco Business Times.

Google says there are more than 1,100 employees at the office and that YouTube is San Bruno's largest employer, with a variety of people dedicated engineering and sales.

The San Francisco Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was responding to the scene.

