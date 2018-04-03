Nevada Basketball's Martin Twins, Jordan Caroline to Test NBA Dr - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Basketball's Martin Twins, Jordan Caroline to Test NBA Draft Waters

Posted: Updated:

The Wolf Pack basketball team could lose its three stars early. Juniors Jordan Caroline, Caleb and Cody Martin announced on social media that they will test the NBA's draft waters without hiring an agent.

It could all change with the combine, but at the moment scanning draft projections none are seen as real high draft picks. But after a season that saw Caleb Martin earn Mountain West Player of the Year and AP All-American honors and averaging just under 19-points per game Caleb is certainly going to get a look.

Brother Cody took the conference Defensive Player of the Year award and averaged 14-points, 6.3 rebounds, and just under 2-steals per game.

Caroline was All-Conference averaging just under 17-points and 9-rebounds per game.

By not hiring agents all-three can return for their senior seasons, but by NCAA rules they have to withdraw within 10-days after the combine which this year is May 30th.

The NBA draft is June 21st.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.