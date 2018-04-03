Nevada Basketball's Martin Twins, Jordan Caroline to Test NBA Draft Waters

The Wolf Pack basketball team could lose its three stars early. Juniors Jordan Caroline, Caleb and Cody Martin announced on social media that they will test the NBA's draft waters without hiring an agent.

It could all change with the combine, but at the moment scanning draft projections none are seen as real high draft picks. But after a season that saw Caleb Martin earn Mountain West Player of the Year and AP All-American honors and averaging just under 19-points per game Caleb is certainly going to get a look.

Brother Cody took the conference Defensive Player of the Year award and averaged 14-points, 6.3 rebounds, and just under 2-steals per game.

Caroline was All-Conference averaging just under 17-points and 9-rebounds per game.

By not hiring agents all-three can return for their senior seasons, but by NCAA rules they have to withdraw within 10-days after the combine which this year is May 30th.

The NBA draft is June 21st.