AP: DHS Finds Suspected Phone Spying in Washington

Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
Lake Lahontan is nearly full, and the spring runoff will result in even higher levels, allowing Fallon's farmers to get 100% of their water allocation this year.More >>
Students at a Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting are receiving clear backpacks.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says four people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Mt. Rose Highway.More >>
