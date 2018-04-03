Sheriff's Citizen Corps Offers Free Emergency Preparation, Response Academy

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Corps is offering an emergency preparedness and response training academy beginning April 12th.

The training is free and trainees are not required to become a Citizen Corps volunteer to participate.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Academy provides residents with the information they need to help save lives and reduce trauma in the event of an emergency. CERT Academy training includes disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness education.

The CERT Academy offers six training sessions over two consecutive weekends. Training is conducted by Citizen Corps staff and volunteers along with appropriate subject matter experts.

Academy dates are:

Thursday, April 12, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 13, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.,

and Saturday, April 14, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

and

Thursday, April 19, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 20, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

and Saturday, April 21, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All sessions are required to complete the training and receive a certificate. Training takes place at the Regional Public Safety Training Center located at 5190 Spectrum Blvd.

No special skills are required. Children 12-15 may participate with parent’s supervision, teens 16-17 with parent’s permission.

To sign up for training, call CERT Program Manager Michael Perry at (775) 325-6928 or email: mperry@washoecounty.us

Approximately 250 volunteers currently serve in the Sheriff’s Office Citizen Corps. The Corps consists of three teams: Community Emergency Response Team, Sheriff’s Mobile Auxiliary Response Team and Citizens Homeland Security Council.

The Community Emergency Response Team program is made possible by grants awarded by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management from the Homeland Security Grant Program. These funds make it possible to implement and support all of the Sheriff’s Office volunteer Citizen Corps Programs.

For more information about the Washoe County Citizen Corps, visit http://www.wcsovolunteer.org/

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)