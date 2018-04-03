Placer County Woman Accused of Stealing $85,000+ From Elderly Mother

San Bruno Police say a female shooting suspect is dead after a shooting at YouTube headquarters south of San Francisco. They believe she died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
A small island that has been accumulating trash near Rock Park has some Sparks residents asking what will happen to that trash with possible flooding predicted later this week.More >>
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department says a Sacramento woman accidentally drowned last year after she was found in the Upper Truckee River in El Dorado County.More >>
President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.More >>
The Wolf Pack basketball team could lose its three stars early. Juniors, Jordan Caroline, Caleb and Cody Martin announced on social media that they will test the NBA's draft waters without hiring an agent.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
Lake Lahontan is nearly full, and the spring runoff will result in even higher levels, allowing Fallon's farmers to get 100% of their water allocation this year.More >>
Students at a Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting are receiving clear backpacks.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says four people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Mt. Rose Highway.More >>
