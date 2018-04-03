Placer County Woman Accused of Stealing $85,000+ From Elderly Mo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Placer County Woman Accused of Stealing $85,000+ From Elderly Mother

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old woman stole more than $85,000 from her elderly mother. 

Placer County Sheriff’s detectives say Katherine Ann Lawrence of Weimar is charged with elder abuse, identity theft and theft of an access card. She was arrested last Thursday. 

They say Lawrence’s mother has been in a care facility since October, and Lawrence did not have permission to use the her mother's debit card or withdraw money from the account. 

Detectives say they got video surveillance of Lawrence withdrawing money from several ATM’s with her mother’s card. The loss is between $85,000 and $100,000.

Lawrence’s bail is set at $155,000.

