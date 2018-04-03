President Trump Wants Military to Do U.S.-Mexico Border Control

President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

Trump says during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he's spoken with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

"Until we have the wall, we are going to be guarding our border with our military. That's a big step," the president said.

"We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way never showing up for court," he added.

Trump threatened to change the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if Mexico doesn't cooperate.

Trump begrudgingly signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted.

He's been complaining that U.S. borders are too porous and its immigration laws are too weak.

During a joint press conference with leaders of the Baltic nations, Trump said that the U.S. has "horrible" and "very unsafe" immigration laws, and he wants Congress to "get their act together" to change them.

"We don't have laws. We have catch and release."

