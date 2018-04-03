City of Fallon Celebrates 158th Anniversary of Pony Express Trail

A new Pony Express Trail statue will greet visitors along the ‘Loneliest Road in America’ along Highway 50 in Fallon.

On Tuesday, Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford helped celebrate the 158th anniversary of the Pony Express Trail along with several other community members.

The National Pony Express Association placed the silhouette on the west side entrance of Fallon.

"Everyone who enters of leaves Fallon will see this silhouette lighted at night, they will see it," says Mayor Tedford.

The National Pony Express Association paid for - and found the location for the statue.

The Pony Express was a 1,800-mile byway from Sacramento to St. Joseph, Missouri where citizens delivered mail by horseback from 1860-1861.

For more information, visit: ponyexpressnevada.com.