Dutch Attorney Gets 30-Day Sentence After Guilty Plea in Mueller Probe

A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.

A federal judge in Washington sentenced Alex van der Zwaan on Tuesday.

He's the first person to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

It comes about two months after the 33-year-old pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his contacts with former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates and a person that the FBI has assessed as being tied to Russian military intelligence.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Van der Zwaan had faced zero to six months in prison.

