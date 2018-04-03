Reid, Kerry to Speak at New Public Engagement Lecture Series in Reno

Update: The event is now at capacity.

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader. Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) and former Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee John Kerry will appear together as part of the inaugural Harry Reid Public Engagement Lecture Series event.

The lecture, moderated by University Associate Professor of History Hugh Shapiro, is scheduled from 3-5 p.m., Tuesday, April 3, in the Milt Glick Ballrooms in the Joe Crowley Student Union on the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

The topic for Reid and Kerry’s talk is “Bipartisanship and Public Service.” The lecture series is a bi-annual event to highlight Reid’s many contributions to the University and the state.



Reid retired from the Senate in January 2017, concluding an historic 30-year career as Nevada’s senator. He served as Senate Majority Leader for a decade. Reid announced in August 2016 that he would be donating his papers to the University, which have found a home in Special Collections and University Archives.

Kerry, a former U.S. Senator from Massachusetts who served in the Senate from 1985-2013, was the nation’s 68th Secretary of State under President Barack Obama from 2013-2017. Kerry is a decorated Vietnam War veteran who was chosen as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 2004. He campaigned at Lawlor Events Center in October 2004.

Shapiro specializes in East Asian history, China and history of medicine with additional research interest in climate change and global history. Shapiro earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and his doctorate degree in history and East Asian languages from Harvard University.

