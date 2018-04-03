Tesla Raises Production But Falls Short of Model 3 Goals

U.S. health authorities are ordering a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of its products tested positive for salmonella, part of a nationwide outbreak linked to the ingredient kratom.More >>
A new Pony Express Trail statue will greet visitors along the ‘Loneliest Road in America’ near Casey Road and West Williams Avenue in Fallon.More >>
Seventeen states, the District of Columbia and six cities sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying a plan to add a citizenship demand to the census questionnaire is unconstitutional.More >>
The Harry Reid Public Engagement Lecture Series will be hosted by the Department of History, Core Humanities program, and the Office of the President at the University of Nevada, Reno.More >>
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
Students at a Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting are receiving clear backpacks.More >>
Lake Lahontan is nearly full, and the spring runoff will result in even higher levels, allowing Fallon's farmers to get 100% of their water allocation this year.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died after a Reno Police officer-involved shooting near Peckham Lane late Saturday night.More >>
