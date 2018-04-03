Cosby Judge Delivers Two Big Victories to Defense - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cosby Judge Delivers Two Big Victories to Defense



The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has delivered two major victories to the comedian's legal defense.

Judge Steven O'Neill ruled Tuesday that a woman who says his accuser was out for money can testify. He also ruled that the jury can hear the amount of the settlement that Cosby reached with his accuser.

Cosby's defense has laid out their plan to portray the accuser as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.

His accuser's attorney says that the woman, Marguerite Jackson, is "not telling the truth."

O'Neill previously helped prosecutor's case by allowing five additional accusers to testify against Cosby.

Jury selection in the case is continuing Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

