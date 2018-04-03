MSD Students Receive Clear Backpacks After Mass Shooting

Students at a Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting are now required to use clear backpacks and wear an ID badge at all times.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Broward County Public Schools officials were providing the new bags as students returned Monday to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



Superintendent Robert Runcie said sports equipment or musical instruments may be carried in non-clear bags, but students should expect those items to be searched.

Senior Delaney Tarr tagged Rubio in a tweet of a picture of her bag with feminine products.

"Starting off the last quarter of senior year right, with a good ol' violation of privacy!" she said in another tweet.



Additional sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers also have been stationed at the Parkland school since the Feb. 14 massacre.



Principal Ty Thompson said the school would begin using a single entrance instead of four entry points. Students will be issued identification badges by the end of the week.



Officials also plan to implement metal detectors.

Some feel that the big picture is being missed.

"The little things they're doing is not going to do anything unless they change the laws," says Julia Campos an MSD student.

(The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.)