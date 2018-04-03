Nevada Baseball Loses at #4 Oregon State

Nevada Release

4/2/2018

Nevada (15-10) led No.4 Oregon State (22-4) 2-1 going to the bottom of ninth inning but the Beavers scored a run to send the games in extra innings. With two down in the bottom of the 11th inning and the bases loaded a dropped fly ball by Wolf Pac center fielder Cole Krzmarzick allowed the winning run to score as the Pack fell 3-2.

Game two the series is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday.