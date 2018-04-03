Nevada Baseball Loses at #4 Oregon State

Nevada (15-10) led No.4 Oregon State (22-4) 2-1 going to the bottom of ninth inning but the Beavers scored a run to send the games in extra innings.More >>
Nevada (15-10) led No.4 Oregon State (22-4) 2-1 going to the bottom of ninth inning but the Beavers scored a run to send the games in extra innings.More >>
University of Nevada (15-8, 9-2 MW) second baseman Keaton Smith’s defensive gem on the final play of tonight’s game preserved the Wolf Pack’s 8-7 Mountain West and Governor’s Series victory over intrastate rival UNLV (21-7, 6-5 MW) at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park before a season-high 1,082 fans.More >>
University of Nevada (15-8, 9-2 MW) second baseman Keaton Smith’s defensive gem on the final play of tonight’s game preserved the Wolf Pack’s 8-7 Mountain West and Governor’s Series victory over intrastate rival UNLV (21-7, 6-5 MW) at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park before a season-high 1,082 fans.More >>
On a day that saw some timely hitting from its hitters, the Nevada softball team toppled Utah State on Friday by a score of 8-1. With the win, the Wolf Pack moves to 16-15 on the season and improves to 5-3 in Mountain West play.More >>
On a day that saw some timely hitting from its hitters, the Nevada softball team toppled Utah State on Friday by a score of 8-1. With the win, the Wolf Pack moves to 16-15 on the season and improves to 5-3 in Mountain West play.More >>