I-580 Lane Closures Monday and Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

I-580 Lane Closures Monday and Tuesday

Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on I-580 starting tonight, so crews can seal cracks on the highway.

Monday night from 7 p-m to 5 a-m two southbound lanes between Mill Street and South Virginia near the In-N-Out will be closed.

Those lane closures will shift to the northbound side Tuesday night. 

