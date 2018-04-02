Truckee Meadows Water Authority Offers Free Workshops

Spring is finally here and now it is time to get smart about water usage.

Truckee Meadows Water Authority is offering a series of free workshops on how you can prepare your yard for this season. They will be educating the community on irrigation systems, drip systems and tree care. The first workshop will be this Wednesday, April 4th at 5:30 p.m.

The hour-long sessions start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at TMWA's office located at 1355 Capital Boulevard. They say space is limited and RSVPs are required for all workshops. Click here to RSVP or call (775) 834-8005.

Here is a list of other scheduled workshops:

Sprinkler System Workshops: Wednesday, April 4th and Tuesday, April 10th

Tree Care Workshop: Wednesday, May 9th

Drip System Maintenance Workshop: Thursday, May 31st

Sprinkler System Maintenance Workshop: Wednesday, June 6th

For more information about water-efficient landscaping and conservation, visit tmwa.com and tmwalandscapeguide.com.