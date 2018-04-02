Four People Hospitalized After Crash on Mt. Rose Highway

Nevada (15-10) led No.4 Oregon State (22-4) 2-1 going to the bottom of ninth inning but the Beavers scored a run to send the games in extra innings.More >>
Carson City hosted two public meetings Monday to discuss the fiscal budget for 2019 before they propose the budget to the Board of Supervisors on April 19th. While the meeting was to gain information for 2019, reviewing data from 2017 indicates positive growth for Carson City.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says both directions of Highway 50 are currently shut down at Stateline due to a natural gas explosion underneath the roadway.More >>
Monday night from 7 p-m to 5 a-m two southbound lanes between Mill Street and South Virginia near the In-N-Out will be closed.More >>
The flags are meant to represent the number of veterans who have reported a sexual trauma at the Reno VA since 2005.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
Reno Police say they believe a Reno man found shot to death inside an apartment on Friday night died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died after a Reno Police officer-involved shooting near Peckham Lane late Saturday night.More >>
Sparks Police need your help with identifying suspects in a counterfeit currency case.More >>
