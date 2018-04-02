Four People Hospitalized After Crash on Mt. Rose Highway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Four People Hospitalized After Crash on Mt. Rose Highway

The Nevada Highway Patrol says four people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Mt. Rose Highway.

Troopers say an SUV had been traveling down the mountain when it collided with a Subaru traveling in the opposite direction. The crash caused the SUV to roll on its side.

Troopers say five people were involved in the crash. Four people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

One lane of Mt. Rose Highway is closed while crews clean up the crash.

