Lake Lahontan Will Likely Refill This Year

Lake Lahontan is already about 90 percent full, thanks to a wet March and a reservoir that started the winter relatively high, thanks to last year's record winter. That is setting Churchill County up for a good summer ahead.

"I think we're going to see Lahontan get right up to the top," Rusty Jardine, General Manager of the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District said. "What does that mean going through operations for the next year? We should have a good reserve."

Jardine says that reserve means Fallon's water needs will be met next year, as well. The reservoir stores the area's irrigation water, and it already has more water than it did last year at this time. The lake holds nearly 305,000 acre-feet of water, and today it is holding about 274,000 acre-feet. It had about 250,000 acre-feet exactly one year ago, and only 85,000 acre-feet on April 1, 2016.

"Just a short time ago, we were talking about 'Here we go again'. We've got one of the driest months on record and suddenly, that's turned around tremendously," Jardine said.

Last year's snowpack was enough to fill Lake Lahontan three times. With so much spring runoff, crews built a spillway that allowed the maximum amount of water to be released from the dam. The excess water flowed into the desert, underneath U.S. 50 and into "The Big Dig" which funneled the water around Fallon and into the Carson Sink. That kept the Carson River from flooding the town. This year's snowpack is almost average, so those types of releases are not expected to that extent, but precautionary draw-downs could still happen.

"It looks like it's going to be an active weekend," Jardine said. "We'll see a lot of water in both river systems but for now, it's just too early to judge if we're going to have to engage in that type of operation."

The full reservoir means Fallon's farmers will get 100 percent of their water allocations this year. Farmers started prepping their fields last month. Since the soil was so dry, it was important to get water on the fields early.

"As you go around the valley, you'll see some fields that are green, the planting from last year, and we're getting water on them now," Jardine said. "We started our season in March and we intend that this season is going to go all the way over to November."

The full lake is also good news for people who want to get outside and enjoy Lahontan State Recreation Area, which has 69 miles of shoreline. The lake is sure to attract campers, boaters, anglers and skiers, along with additional revenue for the park.

"We're going to see a lot of recreational activity on top of that lake and we like that," Jardine said. "It's nice to see people out there enjoying that great asset that we have."