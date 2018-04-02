EPA to Ease Back Emissions Standards

Nevada Highway Patrol says both directions of Highway 50 are currently shut down at Stateline due to a natural gas explosion underneath the roadway.More >>
The flags are meant to represent the number of veterans who have reported a sexual trauma at the Reno VA since 2005.More >>
Truckee Meadows Water Authority is offering a series of free workshops on how you can prepare your yard for this season. They will be educating the community on irrigation systems, drip systems and tree care.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says four people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Mt. Rose Highway.More >>
Lake Lahontan is nearly full, and the spring runoff will result in even higher levels, allowing Fallon's farmers to get 100 percent of their water allocation this year.More >>
The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.More >>
The federal hydrologist hit the slopes Monday. Not to ski, but to measure our snow. Did we get enough for our water needs this summer? We trekked up with him to see the official measurement…More >>
Reno Police say they believe a Reno man found shot to death inside an apartment on Friday night died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died after a Reno Police officer-involved shooting near Peckham Lane late Saturday night.More >>
Sparks Police need your help with identifying suspects in a counterfeit currency case.More >>
