Reno Aces Set 25-Man Roster for Opening Day

The Reno Aces Baseball Club, in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks, set their Opening Day 25-man roster.

Right-handed Pitchers (12) – Jake Barrett, Michael Blazek, Silvino Bracho, Jake Buchanan, Taylor Clarke, Neftali Feliz, Matt Koch, Joey Krehbiel, Kris Medlen, Jimmie Sherfy, Braden Shipley, Albert Suarez.

Left-handed Pitchers (1) – Jared Miller

Catchers (3) – Marcus Littlewood, Michael Perez, Anthony Recker

Infielders (5) – Daniel Robertson, Kristopher Negron, Jack Reinheimer, Ildemaro Vargas, Christian Walker

Outfielders (4) – Socrates Brito, Jeremy Hazelbaker, Cesar Puello, Yasmany Tomas

Disabled list (5) – Kevin Cron, Rey Fuentes, Daniel Gibson, Steve Hathaway, Evan Marzilli

The 2018 Reno Aces will feature experienced pitching, an explosive offense, and the returning Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player, Christian Walker. 20 players of the 25-man roster made their way to the Major Leagues in 2017 and 12 are currently on the Diamondbacks 40-man roster.

“This is the most talent I’ve seen on one Triple-A roster in a long time,” said Aces President Eric Edelstein. “We were thrilled to welcome back the reigning PCL MVP, Christian Walker, and overwhelmed at the offense with bats like Cesar Puello and Yasmany Tomas, as well as having pitching for days with Nevada Wolf Pack alum Braden Shipley leading the way.”

The Aces are once again led by Manager Greg Gross who returns for his second season in Reno. Also returning to the coaching staff is pitching coach Gil Heredia and coach Mike Lansing. Jason Camilli joins the staff and will serve as the hitting coach.

