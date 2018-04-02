Hundreds of Pinwheels Displayed for National Child Abuse Prevent - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hundreds of Pinwheels Displayed for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Posted: Updated:

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office is raising awareness about the issue.

They've placed blue and silver pinwheels at the sheriff's office on Parr Boulevard to remind people no child should be subject to abuse.

There are children out there each and every day in this county who are subjected to some horrible conditions and it's not right and the people who commit those atrocities should be punished accordingly,” says Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen.

The Sheriff's Office is partnering with the District Attorney’s Office, Health and Human Services and the county manager's office to create awareness.

As a reminder of the thousands nationwide who are victims of abuse, the public is encouraged to join the national effort by wearing blue clothing or a ribbon during the month of April to raise awareness regarding this critical community issue.

Pinwheels have been or will be placed at the following locations:

• Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

• Medical Examiner’s Office

• Downtown Reno Library

• Washoe County District Attorney’s Office at the Mills B. Lane Justice Center

• Washoe County Human Services building at 350 S. Center

• Sparks Justice Court

• Glenn Duncan S.T.E.M Academy

• Greater Nevada Field

• Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

(Washoe County contributed to this report.)

