Reno Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of Infant Daughter

The Department of Justice says a Reno man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

36-year-old Derrick Joseph Rady pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography in federal court.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 27th.

According to court documents, Facebook and Google both reported possible child pornography on their sites to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Members of the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force executed search warrants and seized multiple electronic devices containing child pornography from Rady’s residence.

Sexual exploitation carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison. Distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison. In addition, he will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The case was investigated by the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force, which is comprised of members of the FBI, the Reno Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon M. Bryant.

(Department of Justice contributed to this report.)