AAA: Nevada Gas Prices Hit $3 Mark First Time Since Sept. 2015

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a Reno Police officer-involved shooting that occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of Peckham Lane and Neil Road.More >>
Gas prices at Nevada pumps have hit the $3 mark for the first time in 2.5 years. AAA Nevada reported Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline statewide is exactly $3.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says both directions of Highway 50 are currently shut down at Stateline due to a natural gas explosion underneath the roadway.More >>
California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening.More >>
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.More >>
Sparks Police need your help with identifying suspects in a counterfeit currency case.More >>
Reno Police say they believe a Reno man found shot to death inside an apartment on Friday night died of a self-inflicted wound.More >>
Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a Reno Police officer-involved shooting that occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of Peckham Lane and Neil Road.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says both directions of Highway 50 are currently shut down at Stateline due to a natural gas explosion underneath the roadway.More >>
California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening.More >>
