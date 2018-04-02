AAA: Nevada Gas Prices Hit $3 Mark First Time Since Sept. 2015 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AAA: Nevada Gas Prices Hit $3 Mark First Time Since Sept. 2015

Posted: Updated:

Gas prices at Nevada pumps have hit the $3 mark for the first time in 2.5 years.

AAA Nevada reported Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline statewide is exactly $3.

That's 8 cents more than just a week ago and 34 cents higher than the national average of $2.66 per gallon.

The last time the average price of gas in Nevada reached $3 was September 2015.

AAA says the highest prices are in Reno and Sparks - $3.13 and $3.19, respectively.

The average price in Las Vegas is $3. In Henderson, it's $3.01 and North Las Vegas $2.99.

The lowest average price is $2.75 in Elko. Carson City averages $2.84.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

