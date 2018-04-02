CHP Investigate Fatal Crash on Highway 395 Near Bridgeport - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP Investigate Fatal Crash on Highway 395 Near Bridgeport

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Caltrans District 9, via Twitter Courtesy: Caltrans District 9, via Twitter

California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening. 

CHP says a Subaru Impreza was heading north when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. The Chevy and its fifth wheel trailer overturned and caught fire blocking both directions near Green Creek Road.

CHP says a driver and passenger in both the Subaru and Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries. They say all occupants appear to have been properly restrained. 

CHP says at this time, alcohol or drug impairment do not appear to be involved. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

CHP has not released any names.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.