CHP Investigate Fatal Crash on Highway 395 Near Bridgeport

California Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash that killed four people on Highway 395 south of Bridgeport early Friday evening.

CHP says a Subaru Impreza was heading north when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. The Chevy and its fifth wheel trailer overturned and caught fire blocking both directions near Green Creek Road.

CHP says a driver and passenger in both the Subaru and Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries. They say all occupants appear to have been properly restrained.

CHP says at this time, alcohol or drug impairment do not appear to be involved. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

CHP has not released any names.